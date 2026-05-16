Kannauj Health Scare: 62 People Hospitalised After Consuming Prasad At Private Religious Gathering | dile pic

Kannauj: Sixty-two people fell sick allegedly after earing 'prasad' during a religious ceremony being held here at a private residence, officials said on Saturday.

The 'prasad' consisting of 'panchamrit' and 'panjiri' was distributed on Friday night during a 'Satyanarayan Katha' organised at the residence of Munna Lal Kashyap in Simuapur village, Kannauj.

After eating the 'prasad', several people's health began to deteriorate during the night. Initially, they were taken to private practitioners but eventually all of them were shifted to the district hospital, they said.

Dr Akanksha at the district hospital said that 62 patients had arrived by 10.30 pm. Among them, 14 patients whose condition was critical were referred to the Medical College in Tirwa (in Kannauj district).

The remaining patients are currently undergoing treatment involving IV drips and medications. The condition of most patients is reported to be stable, officials said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Swadesh Gupta, and Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar arrived at the district hospital.

The officials inquired about the patients' health and issued directives for their proper medical care.

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