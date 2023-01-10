e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKanjhawala accident case: Anjali's uncle protest outside Sultanpuri Police station in Delhi

Kanjhawala accident case: Anjali's uncle protest outside Sultanpuri Police station in Delhi

Earlier, the house of Anjali, was ransacked, and unidentified robbers took several things, including a TV and other articles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Kanjhawala accident case: Anjali's uncle protest outside Sultanpuri Police station |
Follow us on

An uncle of Anjali, who died after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1 in the national capital, and a few others sit outside Sultanpuri PS in Delhi. "SHO told us he'll make us speak with DCP, adding Sec. 302 (murder) not into his hands but those of seniors," her uncle said. "What else do police want to see if the accused confessed to the crime?"

Read Also
Delhi accident case: Accused were aware of Anjali under car, were afraid to take out her body;...
article-image

House lock broken, several articles missing

Earlier, the house of Anjali, was ransacked, and unidentified robbers took several things, including a TV and other articles.

However, police are yet to give details, but the locals said that they informed the family members of Anjali about the robbery in their house around 7.30 a.m. on Monday. The house lock was broken and several articles were missing.

The officials from the Aman Vihar police station were on the spot.

Read Also
Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Theft at victim Anjali Singh's house in Aman Vihar, family feels 'Nidhi...
article-image

Anjali's relative blames friend Nidhi over robbery

Anu, a relative of Anjali said that neighbours had told them about the theft and said, "We suspect Nidhi to be behind it. Nidhi is trying to keep her belongings in our house for fear of being caught."

Anjali's relatives are also raising fingers at the police. "Police were here for the last eight days but why are they not here since yesterday?" Anu said.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan comes to the aid of Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh's family - details inside
article-image

Incident took place on Jan 1

On January 1, Anjali and Nidhi were on their way home after a party at a hotel in Rohini when they had a head on collision with a Maruti Baleno car. Nidhi escaped with minor injuries but Anjali was dragged under the car for several kilometers.

Earlier, police had recorded the statement of Nidhi under section 164 CrPC as she is an eyewitness of the incident.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: New CCTV video shows accused abandon car that dragged Anjali to death, 2 more arrested;...
article-image

Seven accused arrested in the case

Police had arrested seven accused, Ashutosh, Ankush Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal. Ankush was granted bail by the court recently.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kanjhawala accident case: Anjali's uncle protest outside Sultanpuri Police station in Delhi

Kanjhawala accident case: Anjali's uncle protest outside Sultanpuri Police station in Delhi

'Air India doesn't care for customers': French Passenger narrates harrowing experience with airline

'Air India doesn't care for customers': French Passenger narrates harrowing experience with airline

Air India Urination Case: 2 crew members to join probe today; cops to approach other passengers

Air India Urination Case: 2 crew members to join probe today; cops to approach other passengers

Moscow to Goa chartered flight bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found, says Jamnagar Airport director

Moscow to Goa chartered flight bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found, says Jamnagar Airport director

WATCH: Fresh cracks emerge in houses of Kanprayag amid Joshimath sinking issue

WATCH: Fresh cracks emerge in houses of Kanprayag amid Joshimath sinking issue