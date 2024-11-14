Kanhaiya Kumar draws BJP Ire After Comment On Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta

(File photo) Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar | PTI

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has courted controversy and drawn Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ire after his comment apparently targeted at Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kanhaiya Kumar's words came just days before Maharashtra goes to polls to elect its legislative assembly. The Congress leader was speaking at a rally in Nagpur.

During his speech, Kanhaiya Kumar alleged that BJP leaders only preached about saving religion while their relatives did not do so as they went about their lives. Kumar alleged that BJP leaders wanted only the common people to save religion while their own families lived comfortable lives.

"Question leaders who tell you to save religion. Would their own sons and daughters embark on the actual struggle of saving religion? How is it that only common people are to save religion while children of these leaders study abroad? How can you hold public responsible for saving religion while Deputy CM's wife is busy making Instagram reels?" said Kanhaiya Kumar.

Amruta Fadnavis is active on social media.

Insult of Women of Maharashtra, Says BJP

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed Kanhaiya Kumar who he said had insulted women of Maharashtra through his comments on Amruta Fadnavis.

Sun le Naxali Afzal Guru Samarthak Congress ke Kanhaiya Kumar



Teri itni himmat ki Maharashtra ki beti ka apman karega



Amruta Fadnavis ji ka yeh apman ek ek Marathi ladki behen ka apman hai



Yeh rejected maal , imported maal bolne walon ko Maharashtra sabak sikhayegi pic.twitter.com/KVkjA1Or9q — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) November 14, 2024

At the time of publishing of this news report, Kanhaiya Kumar had not posted any clarification from his official X handle.

Voting for Maharashtra assembly elections are due to take place on November 20th. The results are due on November 23rd. Congress is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and is allied with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congres Party (Sharad Pawar faction).