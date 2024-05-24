Kangana Ranaut Interview: 'Oppn Parties Doing Propaganda I Will Return To Mumbai Post Elections, Don't Trust These People', Says BJP Mandi Candidate

BJP Mandi candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kangana Ranaut with PM Narendra Modi in Mandi on May 24 | X

BJP’s star candidate Kangana Renaut has big plans for her constituencies and is campaigning tirelessly across this picturesque region to wrest this seat from the Congress bastion.

Q1. Why did you want to get into active politics, now?

Answer - I've always been a great fan of our respected PM Narendra Modi ji. He is my true inspiration and also the foundation of my political career.I not only admire him as a leader but also see in him the kind of leader I want to become in

the future. About getting into politics - I am a strong nationalist and my thinking is also aligned with the BJP. I feel that it is my duty to do something for my people so that I can repay the debt of Bharat Mata. The people have given me a lot, now it’s my duty to fulfill my responsibilities towards them. Also, I genuinely want to serve the people of my country with dedication. I am the daughter of Devbhoomi and I have taken this step to always remain faithful towards my Devbhoomi.



Q2. How is the response of the people of Mandi even before you filed the nomination?



Answer - When the news of my nomination first came, people loved me immensely and whenever I go between my own people. The love and the affection I get is immense and my eyes a filled with tears. A new kind of enthusiasm was seen among the people. When they came to know that their

daughter from Mandi district has come to contest elections this time, they were very happy & everyone has seen the love and support on the day of my nomination.



Q3. Your fight is with veteran Congress leader & late CM's son Vikramaditya Singh? How are you trying to make inroads in to his citadel?



Answer - If we talk about mandi at particular time late Virbhadra Singh ji had a good hold in his own time but “Time fades” and BJP has gained and lot more trust and love and support the people. Virbhadra ji himself was Congress but after his death the flag of Congress is falling and hence the legacy of Congress has been reduced. What Vikramaditya has achieved till date is worth asking and whatever he has earned till date is inherited from his father.



Now it is time for Modi ji's idea of development and his welfare policies to enter their homes and heart of our people.



Q4. What do you think Mandi constituency is lacking & your are your plans to develop it? Who all will be your star campaigners? Will you be inviting cinema icon Amitabh for canvassing for you?



Answer - I will work as how my state leaders want me to. There are many areas to work in this mountainous region. As connectivity is a very important issue. I will build bridges, tunnels, roads, railways and airports. Not only Mandi but Himachal is a beautiful state from tourism point of view, I will work on the beautification of tourism spots and I also have a resolve to make Mandi a film city. I also intend to build a modern hospital and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Mandi. The most important thing what I intend to do is to carry out the vision to glorify our culture and heritage not only in India but across the world. About inviting big celebrity from the Bollywood I don't feel any need to call superstars as BJP has their own superstar and world-renowned leaders like Modi ji, along with many other prominent leaders like Amit ji, Nadda ji, Nitin Gadkari ji, Yogi ji and Smriti Irani.



Q5. Will you do a few films with your newer role as an MP, if elected?



Answer - No, I want to devote all my time to the welfare of my people in Mandi and Himachal. I consider myself very lucky that I have got this opportunity to serve the people of Devbhoomi. That's why I embrace my good fortune, I want to dedicate myself to my people and the nation.



Q6. Is there a Modi wave in your constituency which will help you in a big way?



Answer – We are all party workers and our party's actions reflect our respect for Narendra Modi ji. This is the Modi factor that today our slogan is on everyone's lips across the country “ Abki baar 400 paar”. Modi wave is not only in Mandi but it’s there in entire country. I believe that Modi wave has captured the entire world. As a leader of the country he has contributed to both India’s and the world.



Q7. As a national award-winning actress do you think this will be another milestone in your life?



Answer - Yes, absolutely. Till date, all the awards I have won in my life have been won for my art. I have always felt proud to receive them. But politics is something different.This is such a milestone of my life through which I want to create a new identity for myself among the people. Now I want to be known not only as Kangana the Bollywood queen but as Kangana the ‘Jan Sevika .





Q8. Will you shift your base to Mandi/Delhi from Mumbai?

Answer - I have made this clear many times in my interviews that, why will I leave my own home my own people behind. The issue of this question has also been raised many times by the opposition. I will completely dedicate my time, my hard work towards my people in Himachal. The opposition parties are doing propaganda that I will return to Mumbai after the elections but don't trust these people and their fake jumla’s . I will not forget the promises I have made and I trust my own people for their support and cooperation.