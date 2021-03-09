Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest 154 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly polls; allies AISMK, IJK get 40 seats each

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will contest 154 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly elections, leaving 80 seats for the allies.

MNM has allied with Sarath Kumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) for the assembly election in Tamil Nadu. AISMK and IJK will contest 40 seats each in alliance with MNM.

The three parties signed an agreement on Monday to this effect.

"The above parties have come together to bring in overall change in the state of Tamil Nadu. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together," the MoU signed between MNM, AISMK, and IJK stated.

"The primary goal of this platform is to contest the upcoming assembly elections with a promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government. The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long pending aspirations of the people," it said.

Earlier, Congress and the DMK on Sunday finalised a seat-sharing deal for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Congress will get a total of 25 seats.