Kallakurichi violence: Principal & 4 others sent to 15 day-remand in school girl death case

Five people from the school administration have been arrested a day after violence erupted in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi over the death of a 17-year-old girl student who is alleged to have died by suicide.

According to ANI, the School Secretary Shanthi, Principal Shiva Sankaran, school correspondent Ravikumar, and two teachers have been sent to 15-day remand.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Private School Association called for a state-wide holiday after violent protests broke out and said 'All private nursery, matriculation & CBSE schools will remain closed in the state to protest against the attack on Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kallakurichi'.

However, the Directorate of Matriculation has sent a notice to 987 private schools, seeking an explanation from them over the schools closure against the government's advice.

Tamil Nadu girls dies by suicide

The 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. Kallakurichi is about 260 km from here.

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe.

Protests against the death of a class 12 girl student of a private school in Kallakurichi on Sunday turned violent, witnessing arson while some police personnel sustained injuries.

The Madras High Court on Monday took strong objections to the violent incidents in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Sunday, and directed the state police chief to constitute a SIT to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.



