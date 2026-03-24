Kakori Martyrs’ Statues Demolished During Road Work In Shahjahanpur, Outrage Erupts

Lucknow: Statues of Kakori train action martyrs were allegedly demolished using a bulldozer during a road construction project in Shahjahanpur, triggering widespread outrage and sharp political reactions.

The statues of Kakori martyrs Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh had been installed along a road outside the Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation office and were regularly garlanded by visiting public representatives. The demolition reportedly took place on Sunday night.

Videos circulating on social media showed the statues being razed and their debris allegedly dumped at a garbage site, drawing strong public anger.

Municipal sources said the demolition was carried out by a contractor engaged in road construction and beautification work. Officials indicated that the civic body had planned to replace the statues as part of a smart road project, with new installations to be set up at a different spot.

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A contract worth Rs 40 lakh had been awarded for the project. However, the contractor allegedly attempted to remove the existing statues without informing senior officials, leading to their damage. The plaques at the site were also removed using a bulldozer.

Mayor Archana Verma visited the site and expressed displeasure over the incident, summoning municipal officials and seeking an explanation.

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The issue soon turned into a political flashpoint, with the Samajwadi Party accusing the administration of disrespecting the Kakori martyrs. District president Tanveer Khan alleged that the action was aimed at removing a plaque bearing his name installed during his tenure as municipal chairman. He termed the demolition an insult to the martyrs and accused officials of acting arbitrarily.

Reacting strongly, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said beautification can never take precedence over respect for martyrs. In a post on X, he called the incident a reflection of a disturbing mindset and said honouring martyrs should remain paramount.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai also condemned the demolition and demanded strict action against those responsible. He said the act amounted to an assault on the legacy of freedom fighters and warned of protests if justice was not delivered.

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A descendant of Ashfaqulla Khan also condemned the incident and said protests would be launched in response.

Former Central Bar Association general secretary Anit Kumar Trivedi called for a probe into the matter and action against those responsible, stating that such negligence towards memorials of national heroes hurts public sentiment.

With videos of the damaged Kakori martyrs’ statues going viral, the administration is under pressure to fix accountability and restore the memorial with due respect.