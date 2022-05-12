Kailash Vijayvargiya Birthday Special: Facts to know about BJP's general secretary

Born on May 13, 1956, Kailash Vijayvargiya is an Indian politician serving as National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party . He started his political career in the Indore Bharatiya Janata Party, and was the mayor of Indore, a six-time legislator who has never lost an assembly election, and a state government cabinet minister for over 12 years before being elevated to the party's central leadership.

He was made in charge of BJP's election campaign for Haryana in 2014,[3] after which BJP gained a majority in the assembly election. This victory allowed him to gain a more central role in party leadership, and in June 2015 he was appointed national general secretary by party president Amit Shah, and the new leader of the BJP in West Bengal. Notably, Vijayvargiya may have been lying low after the BJP’s poll defeat in West Bengal 2021 assembly elections, but the party high command’s confidence in him is unshaken.

As the politican turns a year older, let's know more about the BJP leader:

Vijavargiya was born on 13 May 1956 to Shankardayal Vijavargiya in Indore. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and later earned an LLB. Vijavargiya is married to Asha Vijayvargiya, with whom he has two sons, including politician Akash Vijayvargiya.[6]

Political career of Kailash Vijayvargiya:

Vijayvargiya entered politics through Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1975. He became a corporator of the Indore Municipal Corporation in 1983 and a member of the standing committee in 1985. He has been the state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP, and Indore, and the co-ordinator of State BJP legal cell. He became the state co-ordinator of Vidyarthi Parishad in 1985, state vice-president of the BJYM in 1992, and the national general secretary of the BJYM and the leader of Gujarat in 1993. Vijayvargiya was elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 1990, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, and 2013.

He was in charge of the BJP's Haryana state assembly election campaign in 2014, when the party registered its first win in the Haryana state assembly election, taking BJP's tally from 4 to 47 seats.

He was named the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the party leader for West Bengal in 2015. He was included in the top 100 influential person list of India for year 2021.

Stint as Mayor:

Vijayvargiya became the first directly elected mayor of Indore Municipal Corporation in 2000. He was nominated president of the South Asia Mayors’ Council in 2003, and led the Indian Voluntary Organisation’s team at the World Earth Summit in Durban.

