KAHANI OF THREE LEADERS

Giving a formal burial to his political aspirations, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on Monday categorically said he had no intentions of entering politics in future. He dissolved the Rajini Makkal Mandram, which was floated in 2018 as a springboard for launching a political party, which never took shape. The Rajini Makkal Mandram will now be reverted to its original form as his fans and welfare association.

The actor made the announcement an hour after he was trolled for telling journalists earlier in the day that his political entry was riddled with questions and he would take a decision after consulting office bearers of his Mandram. His statement, a day after his return from the United States where he had gone for a medical review, triggered speculation if he was rethinking his December 2020 decision to withdraw his intent to enter politics citing the COVID-19 pandemic and fragile health condition as he was taking immuno suppressant medication after a renal transplant.

However, soon the actor issued a one-page statement declaring he had no intention to take the political plunge.

