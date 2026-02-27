Justice Dharmadhikari, Who Presided Over 'The Kerala Story 2—Goes Beyond' Hearing, Set To Lead Madras High Court

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari | Image courtesy MPHC

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, who made headlines on Thursday as part of the division bench presiding over the sensitive The Kerala Story 2—Goes Beyond, will now take over as the next Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Timeline and succession details

The official recommendation was finalised during a Supreme Court Collegium session on February 26, 2026. Justice Dharmadhikari is slated to take the oath of office on March 6, after the current Chief Justice, Manindra Mohan Srivastava, reaches the age of retirement on March 5. This appointment will see the judge move from his current posting at the Kerala High Court to assume the top administrative and judicial role in Chennai.

Decades of legal and judicial expertise

A native of Raipur, Justice Dharmadhikari’s professional journey began in 1992. He spent nearly a quarter-century practicing at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, developing a reputation for handling complex civil and constitutional disputes.

His experience also includes a long stint as Standing Counsel for the Union of India, where he represented major federal entities like the Reserve Bank of India. After being elevated to the bench in Madhya Pradesh in 2016 and becoming a permanent judge in 2018, he was transferred to Kerala in April 2025.

New 'early transfer' policy for incoming chiefs

Coinciding with this nomination, the collegium has introduced a proactive administrative policy aimed at boosting judicial efficiency. Under this new guideline, judges selected to lead a high court will now be transferred to their new station approximately two months before the vacancy officially opens. The goal is to allow the incoming chief justice to familiarise themselves with local administrative nuances and court-specific affairs well in advance.

This strategy ensures that by the time Justice Dharmadhikari formally takes charge, he will already be well-versed in the functioning of the Madras High Court.