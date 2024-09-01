'Just Because He Is From North-East...': Manipur CM N Biren Singh Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over 'Chinese Version Of Yogi' Jab At Himanta Sarma

A heated exchange has erupted between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over the Assam government's decision to scrap the two-hour assembly session adjournment for Jumma prayers. Manipur PM N Biren Singh also joined Assam counterpart in slamming the RJD leader over his racist remark.
Manipur CM Joins Assam Counterpart In Criticising Tejashwi Yadav
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, also from the BJP, joined the fray, criticising Tejashwi Yadav for his comments. Singh accused Yadav of racism, implying that the RJD leader's reference to Sarma as 'Chinese' was a slur against people from the northeast.
"It is unfortunate that a political leader like him has resorted to calling Assam CM, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji as "Chinese" just because he is from the North East," wrote Singh in his post.
Singh further alleged that the INDI Alliance, to which Yadav's party belongs, is composed of individuals ignorant of India's history and geography, citing previous instances of racist remarks by members of the alliance.
The move, which was approved by a joint decision of all MLAs, including both Hindu and Muslim leaders, has sparked controversy, with Yadav accusing the ruling BJP of targeting Muslims to spread hate and polarize society.
The exchange intensified after Tejashwi Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter), mocking Himanta Biswa Sarma by suggesting that he was trying to 'gain cheap popularity' and likened him to a 'Chinese version of Yogi,' referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yadav’s comment, though unclear in its intent, alluded to either inferior Chinese goods or the racial slurs often directed toward people from the northeastern region of India.
Assam CM Hits Back At Tejashwi Yadav's Remark
In response, Chief Minister Sarma clarified that the decision to remove the Jumma prayer break was not made unilaterally by him, but was a consensus among all legislators, including the 25 Muslim MLAs in the Assam assembly. He emphasized that when the assembly Speaker announced the decision, none of the Muslim MLAs objected, reflecting the unanimity of the decision.
Sarma also hit back at Yadav, accusing him of hypocrisy and challenging him to implement a similar Jumma break in Bihar, where Yadav previously served as deputy chief minister. Sarma pointed out that while the decision is being criticised by outsiders, the MLAs in Assam have shown their commitment to the state's development by supporting the move.