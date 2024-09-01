 'Just Because He Is From North-East...': Manipur CM N Biren Singh Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over 'Chinese Version Of Yogi' Jab At Himanta Sarma
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia 'Just Because He Is From North-East...': Manipur CM N Biren Singh Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over 'Chinese Version Of Yogi' Jab At Himanta Sarma

'Just Because He Is From North-East...': Manipur CM N Biren Singh Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over 'Chinese Version Of Yogi' Jab At Himanta Sarma

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, also from the BJP, joined the fray, criticising Tejashwi Yadav for his comments. Singh accused Yadav of racism, implying that the RJD leader's reference to Sarma as 'Chinese' was a slur against people from the northeast.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
article-image

A heated exchange has erupted between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over the Assam government's decision to scrap the two-hour assembly session adjournment for Jumma prayers. Manipur PM N Biren Singh also joined Assam counterpart in slamming the RJD leader over his racist remark.

Manipur CM Joins Assam Counterpart In Criticising Tejashwi Yadav

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, also from the BJP, joined the fray, criticising Tejashwi Yadav for his comments. Singh accused Yadav of racism, implying that the RJD leader's reference to Sarma as 'Chinese' was a slur against people from the northeast.

"It is unfortunate that a political leader like him has resorted to calling Assam CM, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji as "Chinese" just because he is from the North East," wrote Singh in his post.

FPJ Shorts
IGNOU July Fresh Admission 2024: Registration Window Extended For ODL, Online Programmes
IGNOU July Fresh Admission 2024: Registration Window Extended For ODL, Online Programmes
Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe
Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises
Rare Sight Of 2 Owls Romantically Kissing Each Other Goes Viral, Wildlife Photographer Wins Praises
'Not Political, Agitation Is For Honour Of Maharashtra': Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant On MVA Protest In Mumbai Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse
'Not Political, Agitation Is For Honour Of Maharashtra': Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant On MVA Protest In Mumbai Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse

Singh further alleged that the INDI Alliance, to which Yadav's party belongs, is composed of individuals ignorant of India's history and geography, citing previous instances of racist remarks by members of the alliance.

The move, which was approved by a joint decision of all MLAs, including both Hindu and Muslim leaders, has sparked controversy, with Yadav accusing the ruling BJP of targeting Muslims to spread hate and polarize society.

The exchange intensified after Tejashwi Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter), mocking Himanta Biswa Sarma by suggesting that he was trying to 'gain cheap popularity' and likened him to a 'Chinese version of Yogi,' referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yadav’s comment, though unclear in its intent, alluded to either inferior Chinese goods or the racial slurs often directed toward people from the northeastern region of India.

Assam CM Hits Back At Tejashwi Yadav's Remark

In response, Chief Minister Sarma clarified that the decision to remove the Jumma prayer break was not made unilaterally by him, but was a consensus among all legislators, including the 25 Muslim MLAs in the Assam assembly. He emphasized that when the assembly Speaker announced the decision, none of the Muslim MLAs objected, reflecting the unanimity of the decision.

Sarma also hit back at Yadav, accusing him of hypocrisy and challenging him to implement a similar Jumma break in Bihar, where Yadav previously served as deputy chief minister. Sarma pointed out that while the decision is being criticised by outsiders, the MLAs in Assam have shown their commitment to the state's development by supporting the move.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Article 370 Was Jinnah's Constitution, Which Was Revoked By BJP,' Says Union Minister G Kishan...

'Article 370 Was Jinnah's Constitution, Which Was Revoked By BJP,' Says Union Minister G Kishan...

Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While...

Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While...

Heavy Rains Disrupt Train Services Across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh With 24 Trains Halted & 30...

Heavy Rains Disrupt Train Services Across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh With 24 Trains Halted & 30...

Prison Or Paradise? Bribery & Extravagance Exposed At Bengaluru's Parapana Agrahara Central Jail

Prison Or Paradise? Bribery & Extravagance Exposed At Bengaluru's Parapana Agrahara Central Jail

'Do Not Destroy The Industry,' Says Former President Of AMMA Mohanlal While Speaking On Hema...

'Do Not Destroy The Industry,' Says Former President Of AMMA Mohanlal While Speaking On Hema...