Junior world golf champ Arjun Bhati sells trophies for Rs 4.3 lakh, donates to PM Care Fund

Lucknow: Trophies and medals are the prized possession for life, a sportsperson would never want to lose. After all, a lot of hard work, passion and patriotic feelings are involved in the win, especially at the international contests.

But the 3-time junior world golf champion, Arjun Bhati, sold all his trophies (102) including world championship and national ones over the past week, which fetched him Rs4.3 lakh. The 15- year-old golfer donated the money to PM Cares Fund on Tuesday.

Wasn’t the decision to sell all his prized possessions a difficult one? Arjun, who appeared for class 10 exams this year, tells FPJ, “I wanted to do my bit in India’s fight against Covid-19. Since I have no earning of my own, I decided to sell my trophies.

Trophies can be won later, but I can’t sit idle when my nation is in need of funds to fight the deadly disease.” Who has bought these memorabilia?

“My relatives and friends of my parents have bought them. Though the trophies are still at my home. I will send them across once the lockdown is lifted,” tells Arjun with much pride.