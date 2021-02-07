Judgment on Goa mines on Wednesday

New Delhi
The Supreme Court judgment on the Goa government's review petitions of November 2019 and other petitions for resumption of mining lying shut since March 2018 is most likely on Wednesday in the post-lunch session. There may be a short date for the judgment if the Bench continues to examine the petitions in chambers as done previously on January 21. A Bench of Justices Dr DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, before which eight review petitions on the matter are listed on Wednesday, had last Thursday deferred a day-to-day hearing to Feb 24 on resumption of the iron ore mining in Goa in view of the pending review petitions. Justice Chandrachud then said a decision on the review petition would be taken in 3-4 days.
SC seeks explanation from NCB for delay in filing plea against HC verdict
The Supreme Court has termed as "atrocious" the manner in which a "sensitive matter" of narcotics has been sought to be prosecuted, and directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to give an explanation over the delay in filing a plea against the Rajasthan High Court verdict in the case. The apex court, which observed that a petition challenging the high court's December 2018 verdict acquitting the accused persons in a narcotics case has been filed before it after a delay of 652 days, noted the "glaring gaps" and said the NCB headquarters had sat on the file for one year.
Delhi HC moved for free treatment
Two minor brothers suffering from a rare disease have approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and AIIMS to provide them uninterrupted treatment free of cost.
The two children, who are two and three years old respectively, are suffering from Mucopolysaccharidosis II or MPS II (Hunter Syndrome, Attenuated Type) which is a rare disease that is passed on in families. It mainly affects boys and their bodies cannot break down a kind of sugar that builds bones, skin, tendons and other tissues.
Justice Prathiba M Singh, before whom the matter came up for hearing, directed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to obtain instructions on how the two children will be provided with the treatment.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 19 along with various other pleas filed on behalf of several children suffering from other rare diseases.