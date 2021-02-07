Judgment on Goa mines on Wednesday

Delhi HC moved for free treatment

Two minor brothers suffering from a rare disease have approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and AIIMS to provide them uninterrupted treatment free of cost.

The two children, who are two and three years old respectively, are suffering from Mucopolysaccharidosis II or MPS II (Hunter Syndrome, Attenuated Type) which is a rare disease that is passed on in families. It mainly affects boys and their bodies cannot break down a kind of sugar that builds bones, skin, tendons and other tissues.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, before whom the matter came up for hearing, directed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to obtain instructions on how the two children will be provided with the treatment.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 19 along with various other pleas filed on behalf of several children suffering from other rare diseases.