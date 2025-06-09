JP Nadda Presents PM Modi’s 11-Year Report Card: 'Sabka Saath' To Scrapping Article 370, BJP Chief Highlights Govt's Bold Reforms | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: Marking 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led central government, BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday, June 9, unveiled what he called the “report card” of the Modi administration, crediting it with transforming India’s political culture and delivering inclusive growth.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Nadda said the government had shifted the nation from “appeasement politics” to an era of accountability and performance.

In his address, Nadda said that India had moved forward with the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.” He added that in contrast to the political atmosphere 11 years ago, where identity-based appeasement and societal division were rampant, the Modi government had ushered in a new tradition of governance with transparency and responsibility.

Have a look at his entire statement here:

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda says "... If I talk about the bold decisions taken by our government in the last 11 years, it will be difficult to summarise all the bold decisions in a press conference... The country had accepted that it was not… pic.twitter.com/qotl2jfVX3 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

“Earlier, there was a culture of politics centred around vote banks. After 2014, under PM Modi’s leadership, the country witnessed a shift. We brought in a culture of presenting our report card to the public,” Nadda said.

The BJP chief also spoke about the government’s scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which he described as a feat previously thought “impossible.” He attributed the record voter turnout in the region, 58.46% in the Lok Sabha elections and 63% in the recent Assembly elections, to the Modi government’s bold move.

He further detailed the Centre’s welfare outreach, particularly targeting marginalised communities. “In the last decade, we have worked for every section, SC, ST, OBC, and especially women,” Nadda added.

Citing examples such as commissioning women officers in the army, enrolling girls in Sainik Schools, and supporting women entrepreneurs under schemes like Lakhpati Didi, Nadda claimed these initiatives reflected the inclusive development model pursued by the government.