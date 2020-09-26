JP Nadda announces the names of the BJP's National Office bearers; check out the full list here

Eight months after assuming office, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has announced a new team on Saturday.

Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya has been appointed as party's youth wing president, replacing Poonam Mahajan. In the new announcements, BJP has replaced Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey as general secretaries with new faces.

Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda are among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party.

It also has increased the number of national spokespersons to 23; MP Anil Baluni elevated as chief spokesperson and remains media in-charge.

Check out the full list here: