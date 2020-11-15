Journalist murdered, police officer booked in UP

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) expresses serious concern

over the killing of another scribe in Uttar Pradesh where a police

officer is booked for the murder. Suraj Pandey (25), who worked for a Hindi newspaper, was found dead on a railway track at Sadar Kotwail area on Thursday (12 November 2020) evening.

His family members in Unnao locality claimed that Pandey was murdered and following their allegations the police have registered a case against a woman inspector (Sunita Chaurasia), her driver (Amar Singh) with a few unidentified people on charges of murder, conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

Unconfirmed sources claim that it was a personal feud between Pandey and Ms Sunita that led to his death.

Meanwhile, the forum expresses hope that the reason behind the death

of Kakopathar based television journalist Parag Bhuyan (55) will be

unearthed by the CID very soon.

The PratidinTime reporter died after a vehicle (Tata DI- AS 23BC-7881) hit him on Wednesday evening. The police have already arrested its driver James (Murha along) and handyman (Baba Bordoloi) from Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria also condoled

the demise of Kharupetia based journalist Mangal Singh Jhanjhari (56),

who used to work various publications like Mangal Batori, Purbanchal

Prahari, Jagriti, etc.

A cancer survivor Jhanjhari was also associated with various media bodies including Kharupetia Press Club.