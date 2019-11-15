Journalist asks why do poor study obscure subjects at JNU, Twitter hits back

Who deserves to study what, is the question of the hour on social media. The Twitterverse today exploded into outrage after journalist Smita Prakash wrote that she could not quite comprehend why JNU students from poor families would want to get degrees in obscure subjects with "hardly any job opportunities".
The ANI Editor shared a few newspaper clips which outlined the socio-economic background of some of the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in context with the recent fee hike on Twitter.
"Some fascinating student profiles from JNU in today’s paper. Wondering why a youth from Sasaram whose father earns 6000 a month want to get a masters degree in Russian which has hardly any job opportunities. Not demeaning thirst for education, just genuine curiosity," she wrote.
Her question was answered and then some by annoyed Twitter users.
For her part, Prakash tried to clarify that she herself did not want to restrict the choices of poorer sections of society, but by then the floodgates had already been opened. Many had a problem with her "genuine curiosity" too. Several journalists too joined the comments section. As one of them put it, "I think journos should stop doubting career choices of other people. Humme bhi log yahi bolte hai."
Take a look at some of the reactions:
From one journalist to another:
Several people came forward to give examples of people they knew who had landed successfully on their feet after studying an obscure course. Others still provided insight on job oppoturities in the fields Prakash had mentioned.
