'Joh Andar Jayegi Usko Peetenge': House Helps Join Factory Workers' Protest In Noida; Gherao Cleo County Society, Smash Building Glass

Noida Unrest | X

Noida: A video from Cleo County in Sector 121 has gone viral, capturing a large-scale protest by domestic workers that turned tense, even as a social media user claimed the agitation was a “planned action.”

What The Viral Video Shows

The video shows a massive gathering of domestic workers, mostly women in colourful sarees and suits, assembling outside the gated Cleo County society.

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Protesters are seen densely packed near the entrance, some shouting slogans while others record the scene on their phones. Visuals also show a shattered glass door at one of the buildings, indicating escalation.

Police personnel in khaki uniforms, some carrying batons, are seen forming lines and moving through the crowd to control the situation as the camera pans across the unrest.

DCP Shaivya Goyal clarified that a viral video circulating online is being misleadingly linked to multiple locations. She said the incident involves domestic workers demanding a pay hike and not factory workers, as claimed in some reports. Assuring that police are present at the spot, she added that the situation remains peaceful and under control.

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Meanwhile, during the protest, an ABP News reporter was seen interacting with a domestic worker. The frustrated woman said she would not resume work unless her salary was increased. She also warned that if any maid returned to work, they would be beaten. Additionally, she demanded four days off per week.

Gherao, Damage And Rising Tensions

According to PTI report, the protesters allegedly gheraoed the society, blocking entry and exit points. The situation turned volatile when parts of the property, including a glass entrance door, were damaged.

Separately, amid wider unrest in Noida, a police team was reportedly attacked in Sector 121 during protests linked to wage disputes.

Workers Demand Better Pay, Conditions

Domestic workers from nearby housing societies gathered to press for higher wages and improved working conditions.

They claimed their earnings have not kept pace with rising living costs and alleged lack of leave and excessive workload. Many protesters said they would not return to work until their demands are addressed.

‘Planned Protest’ Claim Adds Twist

Amid the unfolding protest, a user identified as Shiva Mudgil, who claimed to be present at the site, alleged that the agitation was pre-planned.

This is a planned protest. I was very much there. House helps were not allowed by some vested interest. @noidapolice hats off to you for dealing with this. https://t.co/RGHdEwbz7w — Shiva Mudgil (@shivamudgil) April 14, 2026

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She claimed that certain vested interests had prevented domestic workers from reporting to work, while also praising the local police response in managing the crowd.

Noida protest

Massive protests by factory workers have paralysed parts of Noida since April 13, 2026, primarily driven by demands for higher wages and better working conditions. While the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an interim wage hike to resolve the crisis, the situation remains tense with ongoing arrests and security deployment.