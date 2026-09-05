Jodhpur Road Accident: Woman Killed As Speeding Dumper Crushes Bike, Mob Torches Truck | Video | X @HateDetectors

A woman was killed and her husband sustained minor injuries after a speeding dumper truck loaded with concrete ran over their motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Friday evening.

The deceased, identified as Manjesh, was dragged for around 10 metres by the out-of-control vehicle and died on the spot. Her husband, Ramniwas, escaped with minor injuries.

The accident was captured on CCTV, showing the truck and motorcycle travelling alongside each other before the dumper ran over the two-wheeler. The incident sparked anger among local residents, who blocked a road in protest following the crash.

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The situation escalated when members of the crowd thrashed the truck driver. Assistant Sub-Inspector Kaluram Choudhary, who was present at the scene, intervened and rescued the driver. He was subsequently taken into police custody.

Amid the protest, some members of the mob set the dumper on fire. Police are now working to identify those responsible for torching the vehicle.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Bhajanlal Jangid said that Manjesh and Ramniwas were part of a group of around 20–25 devotees who had travelled to Ramdevra to offer prayers. They were returning from the pilgrimage site when the fatal accident occurred.

According to police, the motorcycle and the dumper were travelling alongside each other when the crash took place. A young man accompanying the group said they had initially planned to take a different route but accidentally lost their way and ended up travelling through the area where the accident occurred.

Police have taken the truck driver into custody and are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash, as well as the subsequent arson.