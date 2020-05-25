Job Alert: Sign up to be a Kerala Police constable and earn up to Rs 48,000 per month - how to apply on keralapsc.gov.in

With employment opportunities and job security on thin ice during the coronavirus pandemic, the Kerala Public Service Commission has called for candidates to apply for the post of police constables. Interested candidates may apply through the official government portal: keralapsc.gov.in.

The last day to apply is 24th June, 2020. Both men and women are eligible to apply for the 125 vacant posts. The salary offered ranges between 22,200 - 48,000 per month.

Candidates who have cleared their SSLC examinations or any board equivalent to that and are between the age of 18-31 can apply for the job. Candidates are required to check the Kerala PSC Police Constable official website for all information and updates regarding exam dates, results, and other details.

Both men and women will be paid equally according to their work and position. The examination will include a written test as well as a physical test.

Click here for the details regarding the physical examination:

Job vacancies:

Male constables: 90 posts

Female constables: 35 posts

Important dates:

Applications start: 20th May, 2020

Last date: 24th June, 2020

Other details for educational qualifications are mentioned in the notice which has been uploaded onto the official website. Check out the links below (in Malayalam):

Link 1 and Link 2