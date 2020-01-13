JNU Violence: Raise slogans, will burn you alive; Raghuraaj Singh

“If you raise slogans against PM Modi or CM Yogi, I would bury you alive,” threatened Singh, who has got the status of Minister of State. He was referring to protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA during which allegedly slogans were raised against the PM and the CM.

Explaining his views further, Singh told people,”These one percent people are opposing the CAA. They stay in India, eat up our taxes and then raise “murdabad” slogans against leaders. This country belongs to people of all faiths.

But shouting slogans against PM and CM is wrong.” Singh was speaking in the event ahead of UP’s Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

He also launched an attack on India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “What was Nehru’s caste? He didn’t have a khandan.”