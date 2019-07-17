JNU security guard cracks university's entrance exam, will study Russian

New Delhi: Where there's a will, there's a way! This proverbial truth aptly applies to Ramjal Meena, a security guard at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, who has cracked the varsity's entrance examination and will be studying the Russian language. The 33-year-old Meena always dreamt of visiting Russia, which prompted him to opt for the Russian language.

"I have cleared the entrance examination for BA in the Russian language. Now, I will study the Russian language here in the university for the next five years," he said while speaking to ANI. "I want to visit Russia one day. I want to see its culture and lifestyle.

Russia is a good country. India also purchases a lot of defence equipment from Russia," he said. Hailing from a small village Karauli in Rajasthan, Meena had an endless struggle during the course of his journey to what he has been able to achieve today. The financial crunch and family responsibilities forced him to discontinue his studies.

"I was a bright student from the beginning. I used to secure the first position in my class. I passed Class XII examination from a government school in 2000.

Thereafter, I took admission in B Sc at Rajasthan University. But due to financial problems, I left studies in the first year and I started helping my father who worked as a daily wager," he said.

"Meanwhile, I got married and have kids now. I have a lot of responsibilities including repaying loans which my father had taken for my sisters' marriage," said Meena, who used to earn Rs 50-Rs 60 daily while working with his father as a daily wage worker.

From November 2014, Meena started working as a security guard in the JNU. He completed his graduation from in arts stream through distance learning programme and also studied Political Science in his Post-Graduation.

By Sfoorti Mishra