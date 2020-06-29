J&K's Doda district becomes 'terrorist-free' after Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in encounter: DGP

Doda has become totally "terrorist-free" district after Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Masood was neutralised in an encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

Three terrorists including Masood were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag.

"With today's operation at Khulchohar area of Anantnag by Police along with Local RR unit in which 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists including one district commander and one HM commander Masood were neutralised, Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again," Singh said.

The J-K DGP said that Masood who hails from Doda district was involved in a rape case registered by Doda police and was absconding ever since.

"He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir," he said.