 J&K: Security Beefed Up In Shikari Area Of Reasi After Encounter With Terrorists; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Security Beefed Up In Shikari Area Of Reasi After Encounter With Terrorists; Visuals Surface

J&K: Security Beefed Up In Shikari Area Of Reasi After Encounter With Terrorists; Visuals Surface

Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by Security forces in the district, said authorities.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Image Of A Soldier Of The Indian Army In Reasi | ANI

Reasi (J&K): Security has been beefed up in the Shikari area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday.

Joint Search Operation Launched

Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by Security forces in the district, said authorities.

Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides, they added.

FPJ Shorts
J&K: Security Beefed Up In Shikari Area Of Reasi After Encounter With Terrorists; Visuals Surface
J&K: Security Beefed Up In Shikari Area Of Reasi After Encounter With Terrorists; Visuals Surface
Sankashti Chaturdashi 2024: Muhurat, Rituals, Mantras And All You Need To Know
Sankashti Chaturdashi 2024: Muhurat, Rituals, Mantras And All You Need To Know
'Idhar Aayega Ek': Rishabh Pant Tries To Set The Field For Bangladesh During 1st Test, Commentator In Splits; Video
'Idhar Aayega Ek': Rishabh Pant Tries To Set The Field For Bangladesh During 1st Test, Commentator In Splits; Video
UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur; Accused Driver Absconding
UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur; Accused Driver Absconding

The police said that the operation was launched around 1 pm on Friday.

Tweet Of Reasi District Police

"On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 1300 hrs today. Contact has been established at the Shikari area of PS Chassana," Reasi district police posted on X on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Security Beefed Up In Shikari Area Of Reasi After Encounter With Terrorists; Visuals Surface

J&K: Security Beefed Up In Shikari Area Of Reasi After Encounter With Terrorists; Visuals Surface

UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur;...

UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur;...

Gujarat: Attempted Train Derailment Foiled Near Kim Railway Station In Surat After Miscreants...

Gujarat: Attempted Train Derailment Foiled Near Kim Railway Station In Surat After Miscreants...

Gurugram Bike Accident: SUV Driver Had No License And Is A Habitual Offender, Say Reports

Gurugram Bike Accident: SUV Driver Had No License And Is A Habitual Offender, Say Reports

Mobile Internet To Be Suspended In Jharkhand Starting Today; State Aims To Conduct ‘Free & Fair’...

Mobile Internet To Be Suspended In Jharkhand Starting Today; State Aims To Conduct ‘Free & Fair’...