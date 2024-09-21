J&K: Security Beefed Up In Shikari Area Of Reasi After Encounter With Terrorists; Visuals Surface

Image Of A Soldier Of The Indian Army In Reasi | ANI

Reasi (J&K): Security has been beefed up in the Shikari area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday.

Joint Search Operation Launched

Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by Security forces in the district, said authorities.

Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides, they added.

The police said that the operation was launched around 1 pm on Friday.

Tweet Of Reasi District Police

"On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 1300 hrs today. Contact has been established at the Shikari area of PS Chassana," Reasi district police posted on X on Friday.