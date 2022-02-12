J&K: Police busts terror module in Baramullah's Sopore, arrests 3 militants of terror outfit Al Badr

The Jammu and Kashmir police in Saturday busted a terror module of banned terror outfit Al badr in Dangiwacha area of Baramullah's Sopore town. The police have arrested seven accused persons during the bust including four terrorists.

"Proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was planning to carry out attacks on security forces in Sopore at several places," Sopore Police said in an official statement

As per the details given by the Sopore police, during the search operation, three uncategorised terrorists were arrested along with incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

According to the police, the terrorists were identified as Waresh Kamran Tantre, Amir Sultan Wani and Tariq Ahmed Bhatt.

An AK-47 rifle, 1 AK-47 magazine round was found from one. Cash worth Rs 2 lakh including two pistols, two magazines and 37 cartridges were recovered from the second terrorist.

