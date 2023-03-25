 J&K: One dead, six injured in mortal shell explosion at scrap factory in Bari Brahmana (Watch visuals)
J&K: One dead, six injured in mortal shell explosion at scrap factory in Bari Brahmana (Watch visuals)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
An explosion at a scrap factory in Bari Brahmana of J&K's Samba district on Saturday resulted in the death of one person and caused injuries to three others.

"One person has died, six people have been injured in mortar shell blast in the scrap factory. The deceased has been identified as Mohan Lal from Rajouri. Mortar shells are brought here after they are neutralised. There is no terror angle in this incident," SSP Samba, Benam Tosh said, news agency ANI reported.

This is a developing story...

