 J&K: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM On Oct 16, Gets Letter From LG's Office To Form Govt; Shares Pic
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM On Oct 16, Gets Letter From LG's Office To Form Govt; Shares Pic

J&K: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM On Oct 16, Gets Letter From LG's Office To Form Govt; Shares Pic

"Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J&K," posted Omar Abdullah on X (formerly Twitter).

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Omar Abdullah shared the update on his X (formerly Twitter) account | X | Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice Prresident, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (October 16). Omar Abdullah also took to social media platform X (Twitter) and shared photo of him receiving the letter from the office of Jammu and Kashmir LG inviting him to form government.

"Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J&K," posted Omar Abdullah on X (formerly Twitter).

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held after a gap of 10 years and for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. The Jammu Kashmir National Conference emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats and its alliance partner Congress won 6 seats.

Read Also
J&K Election Results 2024: 5 Reasons Why BJP Lost To Congress-NC Partnership In 'Naya Jammu And...
article-image

The BJP won 29 seats, the second most by a party in the 90 members assembly. The Mehbooba Mufti led PDP won 3 seats and the JPC won 1 seat. 7 seats were won by candidates fighting as Independents.

FPJ Shorts
Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens
Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens

Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens

J&K: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM On Oct 16, Gets Letter From LG's Office To Form Govt; Shares...

J&K: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM On Oct 16, Gets Letter From LG's Office To Form Govt; Shares...

Haryana Congress In-Charge Deepak Babaria Offers To Quit Over Poll Drubbing

Haryana Congress In-Charge Deepak Babaria Offers To Quit Over Poll Drubbing

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Submit Deputation To Governor CV Ananda Bose

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Submit Deputation To Governor CV Ananda Bose

'Have No Faith In Trudeau Govt': India Withdraws High Commissioner, Other Diplomats From Canada

'Have No Faith In Trudeau Govt': India Withdraws High Commissioner, Other Diplomats From Canada