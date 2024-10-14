J&K: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM On Oct 16, Gets Letter From LG's Office To Form Govt; Shares Pic

Omar Abdullah shared the update on his X (formerly Twitter) account | X | Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice Prresident, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (October 16). Omar Abdullah also took to social media platform X (Twitter) and shared photo of him receiving the letter from the office of Jammu and Kashmir LG inviting him to form government.

"Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J&K," posted Omar Abdullah on X (formerly Twitter).

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held after a gap of 10 years and for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. The Jammu Kashmir National Conference emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats and its alliance partner Congress won 6 seats.

The BJP won 29 seats, the second most by a party in the 90 members assembly. The Mehbooba Mufti led PDP won 3 seats and the JPC won 1 seat. 7 seats were won by candidates fighting as Independents.