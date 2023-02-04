J&K: Officials, team of GSI arrive in Doda after cracks and subsidence observed in 21 structures | ANI

A day after cracks and subsidence was spotted in 21 structures in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, administrative officials and team of Geological Survey of India arrived at the spot for inspection.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Athar Amin Zargar said, "21 structures were affected yesterday. Zone of influence is limited to the same, as observed today morning."

He further added that the situation is being regularly monitored by Deputy Commissioner of the region and senior officials and it is under control. "Government sent a team of GSI and they are conducting their studies. They will submit the report to government. People have vacated the area," he elucidated.

Situation being regularly monitored by Dy Commissioner Doda & his senior officers. Situation under control. Govt sent a team of Geological Survey of India & they're conducting their studies. They'll submit their report to Govt. People have vacated the area: SDM Athar Amin Zargar pic.twitter.com/JzaBFtd6Hr — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

Athar had earlier said that the cracks started appearing in a house in December last year has now begun increasing. Until yesterday, the cracks were reported in six structures which increased and the area was seen sinking, he added.

A preliminary assessment was done last night and geologists also visited the area at night and in the morning, he said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)