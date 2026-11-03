J&K: National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Quits Party, Announces Lok Sabha Resignation - CIDEO

In a major setback to Jammu and Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC), Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday announced his decision to quit the party and resign from the Lok Sabha, accusing its leadership of betraying the people's mandate and failing to fulfil electoral promises.

Ruhullah made the announcement during a public gathering organised in Budgam to mark the death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi. A large number of supporters gathered at the Behesht-e-Zahra Park for the event.

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Ruhullah announces resignation at Budgam gathering

Displaying his resignation to the gathering, the MP declared that he was stepping down and described his decision as an 'Azadinama'. He submitted his resignation from the party through Mohammad Ashraf Mattu.

Before announcing his decision, Ruhullah launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, saying that the chair he occupied had become a source of distress for everyone. He further alleged that Omar did not need to place his cap and dignity at the feet of others to protect his position and power.

Accuses NC of betraying electoral promises

Explaining his decision, Ruhullah said his differences with the party leadership were ideological and political rather than personal. He accused the National Conference of failing to honour its commitments on the restoration of Article 370, protection of constitutional rights, reservation policy and the release of prisoners lodged in jails.

He maintained that compromising on these issues was not an option for him, as the party had sought public support on the basis of these very promises.

Plans new political platform

Ruhullah also clarified that he was not planning to join another political party. Instead, he intends to build a new political platform by bringing together honest, committed and politically aware youth who understand the concerns of Jammu and Kashmir and want to work towards social change.

Meanwhile, his Lok Sabha seat will not become vacant immediately. His resignation will have to be formally accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker before the Srinagar constituency can be declared vacant and a by-election initiated under the relevant legal provisions.