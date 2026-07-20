 J&K Monsoon Mayhem: Boulder Crashes Into Passenger Bus In Doda Amid Torrential Rains, 1 Dead, Several Injured | Video
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HomeIndiaJ&K Monsoon Mayhem: Boulder Crashes Into Passenger Bus In Doda Amid Torrential Rains, 1 Dead, Several Injured | Video

J&K Monsoon Mayhem: Boulder Crashes Into Passenger Bus In Doda Amid Torrential Rains, 1 Dead, Several Injured | Video

A passenger bus was hit by a falling boulder near Raggi Nallah on the Jammu-Kishtwar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday amid torrential rains. One person died while being shifted to hospital, and several others were injured. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and the operation was still underway at the time of the latest reports.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
J&K Monsoon Mayhem: Boulder Crashes Into Passenger Bus In Doda Amid Torrential Rains, 1 Dead, Several Injured | Video
J&K Monsoon Mayhem: Boulder Crashes Into Passenger Bus In Doda Amid Torrential Rains, 1 Dead, Several Injured | Video | X / IANS

Jammu: One person was killed and several others injured after a boulder struck a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Raggi Nallah along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway around 9.30 am amid torrential rains, the officials said.

They said the rescuers pulled out some persons from the damaged bus and one of them succumbed while being shifted to hospital.

The rescue operation is continuing when last reports were received, the officials said. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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