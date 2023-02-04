J&K LG on Doda house collapse: 'No need to panic, situation unlike Joshimath'

J&K: Officials, team of GSI arrive in Doda to take the stock of the situation. | ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that there is no need to worry over the situation in Doda where a few houses have collapsed earlier this week. He added that the incident was in no way similar to that of Joshimath.

Addressing the media, the LG said," A group of experts have reached here to take stock of the situation. The administration will do whatever best is possible. I request everyone to not create unnecessary panic as this situation is not similar to that of Joshimath.

300 people shifted to makeshift camps

As per the reports, at least 22 houses have developed cracks, of which three had collapsed in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident prompted officials to start the evacuation process of at least 300 people from their homes to makeshift camps. However, they say that more people could be at risk.

The local administration has informed that as per the early observation the cracks were caused as parts of the land appear to have sunk.

Area under seismic zone

The situation in Doda has triggered a panic in the local residents as it resembles the situation in Joshimath in Uttarakhand where close to 900 people have had to relocate after over 180 homes developed cracks.

The Doda area comes under seismic zone 4, making it more vulnerable to earthquakes.

