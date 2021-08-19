J&K leader Ghulam Hassan Lone shot dead at his residence in Kulgam district; Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti express grief

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir leader Ghulam Hassan Lone was shot dead at his residence in Devsar in Kulgam district. Terrorists fired bullets at the leader.

As per news agency ANI, he was shifted to the hospital. However, more details are awaited.

Former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the leaders assassination.

Abdullah taking to Twitter said, "Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of South Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat."

"Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," said Mufti on Twitter.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 07:23 PM IST