J&K killings: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

According to recent reports, Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a crucial meeting to discuss Kashmir's security conditions.

Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Raw Chief Samant Goel, and J&K Guv Manoj Sinha are reportedly also present at the meeting.

Shah is also scheduled to visit J&K to better understand conditions in the valley. This comes on the back of continuous killings in the region, including a bank manager from Rajasthan who was shot dead yesterday.

