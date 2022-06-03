J&K killings: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting

According to recent reports, Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a crucial meeting to discuss Kashmir's security conditions.
Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Raw Chief Samant Goel, and J&K Guv Manoj Sinha are reportedly also present at the meeting.
Shah is also scheduled to visit J&K to better understand conditions in the valley. This comes on the back of continuous killings in the region, including a bank manager from Rajasthan who was shot dead yesterday.
