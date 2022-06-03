e-Paper Get App

J&K killings: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting

Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Raw Chief Samant Goel, and J&K Guv Manoj Sinha are reportedly also present at the meeting

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File

According to recent reports, Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a crucial meeting to discuss Kashmir's security conditions.

Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Raw Chief Samant Goel, and J&K Guv Manoj Sinha are reportedly also present at the meeting.

Shah is also scheduled to visit J&K to better understand conditions in the valley. This comes on the back of continuous killings in the region, including a bank manager from Rajasthan who was shot dead yesterday.

Read Also
Jharkhand: High Court accepts maintainability of PIL against CM Hemant Soren
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaJ&K killings: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting

RECENT STORIES

Court orders police to book BJP Burhanpur MLA over dubious educational qualification case

Court orders police to book BJP Burhanpur MLA over dubious educational qualification case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Visa Scam: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram denied pre-arrest bail

Visa Scam: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram denied pre-arrest bail

UEFA Champions League final disorder: Real Madrid wants answers for crowd trouble in Paris

UEFA Champions League final disorder: Real Madrid wants answers for crowd trouble in Paris

Passengers not following COVID-19 norms should be booked, fined and placed in no-fly list: Delhi...

Passengers not following COVID-19 norms should be booked, fined and placed in no-fly list: Delhi...