J&K: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Pulwama by terrorists in broad daylight

J&K: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Pulwama by terrorist in broad daylight |

Sanjay Pandit, a resident Kashmiri Pandit who was a bank security guard since a long time, shot dead by unidentified terrorists on Sunday.

Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma

S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 26, 2023

Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma from Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow: Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/cX5m9LaXdf — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off," said Kashmir Zone Police.

According to news reports, The Resistance Front (TRF) took responsibility for the attack.

NC leader Omar Abdullah also condemned killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma by terrorists.

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2023

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones," said Abdullah in his latest tweet.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.