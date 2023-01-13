J&K: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to mother, kin of Rajouri terror attack victims

Saroj Bala, mother of the Rajouri terrorist attack victims said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to her over the phone. | ANI

Jammu: Saroj Bala, mother of the Rajouri terrorist attack victims said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to her over the phone and the assured to visit them on his next visit.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to me over the phone, I requested him to catch the killers of my 2 sons & give them the maximum punishment possible, and he assured me that he will do it soon. He assured to visit us during his next visit" she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sushil Kumar, kin of another victim, requested the Home Minister to nab the terrorists as soon as possible.

"Requested Home Minister to catch those terrorists as soon as possible, and give us army protection. He has assured us that he will fulfil all our demands & will come and visit us next time whenever he comes to J&K," Kumar said.

Terror attack killed seven, injured many

Notably, seven civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning.