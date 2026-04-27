J&K High Court Quashes PSA Detention Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Monday quashed the detention of Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, providing major relief to the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Malik, who serves as the president of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, was detained on September 8 last year under the stringent Public Safety Act on allegations of disturbing public order. Following his detention, he was lodged in Kathua Jail.

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Challenging his detention, Malik filed a habeas corpus petition before the High Court on September 24, seeking to have the order set aside. He also demanded compensation of Rs 5 crore, alleging unlawful detention.

The High Court had reserved its order in the case on February 23 before delivering its verdict on Monday, setting aside the PSA invoked against him.

Speaking to reporters after the ruling, Appu Singh Salathia said the court’s decision strengthened the party’s faith in the judiciary. He confirmed that the PSA imposed on Malik had been revoked following the court’s judgment.