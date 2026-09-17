J&K Encounter: Two Terrorists Killed In Joint Operation By Security Forces In Udhampur’s Majalta Forest

Udhampur Encounter: Terrorists Open Heavy Fire As Army, Police & CRPF Step Up Anti-Terror Operation In Majalta Forests | PTI

Two terrorists were killed by security forces in a late-night operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Wednesday. The identities of the two terrorists are yet to be ascertained, officials said.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists during an ongoing anti-terror operation in a forested area of Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A joint search operation by the Army, police and CRPF was launched in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta around 9 pm on Wednesday following information about the movement of suspected terrorists, the officials said.

They said a few rounds of firing and blasts, reportedly carried out by the security forces while targeting a suspected hideout, were heard in the forest shortly after the operation began.

However, the area remained largely quiet through the night before the lull ended on Thursday morning, when the terrorists opened heavy fire in an attempt to break the cordon, the officials said.

Reinforcements were also rushed in to the area to neutralise the terrorists.