J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Awantipora

A gunfight has broken out between the unknown number of militants and security forces at Nambal village of Awantipora hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, the Kashmir Police Zone informed.

"#Encounter has started at Nambal area of #Awantipora. Awantipora Police on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,'' officials said.

Reportedly, a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the Nambal area. As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:35 PM IST