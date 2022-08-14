J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Rajouri district

Photo: Representative Image

An encounter has broken out between militants and security forces in the Sujan area of Rajouri district in the Jammu division on Sunday evening.

According to media reports, the encounter broke out after a team of police and the army launched a cordon and search operation in the area following a specific input.

According to a senior police officer, on the basis of a credible information, the police and the army received information about the hiding of terrorists in the dense forests of Sujan Hill, 20 km from Buddal area of ​​Rajouri.

After this, a joint team of police and army started a search operation. Meanwhile, the terrorists hiding at one place started firing on the security forces.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.