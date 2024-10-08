J&K Election Results 2024: PM Modi Compliments NC For 'Commendable Performance'; Thanks Voters For Believing In Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated JKNC party and said he was proud of BJP's performance in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 8) complimented the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) "for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections" as the NC-Congress look set for a comfortable victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

"Proud Of BJP's Performance In Jammu & Kashmir"

Praising BJP's cadre for the party's performance in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi posted, "I am proud of the BJP’s performance in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank all those who have voted for our Party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas."

First Elections Post Abrogation Of Article 370

"These elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special. They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this," PM Modi further said in his post.

Jammu And Kashmir Election Results

As per updated trends by Election Commission of India at 3.00 PM, the NC-Congress is leading with 47 seats and BJP with 29 out of the total 90 seats.