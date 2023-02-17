J&K: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Katra belt | File Photo

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.

No casualties or damage reported

There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.

The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre was 97 kilometers east of Katra. The latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 33.10 degrees and 75.97 degrees respectively.

The location of quake was 97 kilometers east of Katra.

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit northwest Syria

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Thursday night, the Syrian National Earthquake Center reported.

The earthquake, which struck at 10:47 p.m. local time, had a depth of 18.8 km. Its epicenter was 61 km from the city of Idlib, the capital of the namesake province. The earthquake could be felt in the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern province of Aleppo, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local people in the coastal province saw dust falling from walls in their buildings and ran out to the streets in panic, witnesses told the news agency by phone. People in many Syrian areas took to the streets after the tremors, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.