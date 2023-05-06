J&K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu's Rajouri on Saturday. Singh will be reviewing the security measures and the condition in the terror affected areas after 2 terror attacks in consecutive weeks.

Five Special Forces soldiers were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Kandi forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday. The Indian Army has rushed massive reinforcements to the region to flush out terrorists believed to be hiding in caves in the forest areas.

On Saturday, the Army established contact with the terrorists, and firing has begun. One terrorist has been neutralized and another is likely to be injured. The Army has recovered weapons and ammunition, including an AK56, 9mm pistol with mag, grenades, and ammunition pouch.

Second major loss for the Indian Army

This is the second major loss for the Indian Army in the last two weeks. On April 20, five soldiers were killed when their truck was ambushed by terrorists at Bhata Durian in Poonch. After the attack, a major manhunt was launched in the Poonch-Rajouri region, where a dozen heavily armed terrorists are believed to be present.

Manhunt leads to detention and arrest of locals

During the manhunt, the police detained over 200 people for questioning and arrested at least six persons for helping the terrorists responsible for the attack on the army truck.

Terrorist killed in a separate encounter

In a separate encounter in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a terrorist was killed today. The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

The terrorist killed in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla is reportedly linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police said. The slain terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani hailing from Kulgam.