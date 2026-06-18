J&K CM Omar Abdullah Visits Kheer Bhawani Temple Ahead Of Annual Mela, Reviews Arrangements & Urges Peaceful Pilgrimage Conduct | Video | X / ANI

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district to assess the arrangements for the upcoming annual mela at the shrine.

Devotees expected for annual mela

Hundreds of devotees, mostly Kashmiri Pandits, are expected to visit the temple of Ragnya Devi, popularly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani, at Tulmulla in the central Kashmir district, to celebrate the annual Mela on Monday.

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The chief minister inspected various facilities put in place for the devotees and reviewed the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the mela.

CM inspects arrangements

Abdullah also paid obeisance at the temple.



"It is a sacred day. People come here from various parts of the country and world to pay obeisance and get blessings of the mata. I have come here in the capacity of the chief minister of J-K, and more so as the MLA Ganderbal, to assess the arrangements and review the preparations," Abdullah told reporters after the visit.

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The chief minister said he spoke to the priests and others at the temple who raised some issues about the arrangements and assured them that attempts will be made to address them before the mela on June 22.

Amarnath yatra preparations

To a question about the upcoming annual Amarnath yatra, Abdullah said the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board oversees the arrangements for the pilgrimage which begins this year on July 3.



"The board oversees the yatra and the biggest responsibility about the smooth yatra lies with the board. However, whatever support we have to give from the government side, we are doing that," he added.

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Appeal for peace and irrigation issues

The CM appealed to the pilgrims to pray for peace and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.



"We hope that whether Mata Kheer Bhawani or Amarnath yatra, the pilgrims pay obeisance and pray smoothly. We hope that when they pray, they also pray for peace and brotherhood in J-K," Abdullah said.



Asked about farmers facing irrigation issues in the constituency, the CM said the government is doing everything to mitigate the crisis.



"There are such reports from a few places, not the whole Ganderbal. Whatever can be done through canals, etc, is being done so that there is no lack of irrigation water. We thank God that it rained over the last few days and so, the water scarcity was mitigated a bit. But, I will send the Minister Javed Rana and officials to the spot wherever is needed so that whatever remains to be done, will be done," he added.



When asked about the reports that Kashmiri Pandit colonies are being built in Shopian and Pulwama, the CM said those were transit accommodations and are being built everywhere.



"It is being built for PM package employees so that they get a good living space and work smoothly. The work started in PM Manmohan Singh's time and is going on," Abdullah said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)