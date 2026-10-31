J&K CM Omar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan, Announces Wedding On Instagram; Shares Photos

Omar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan, Announces Wedding On Instagram | X/@Nidhi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tied the knot with journalist Nidhi Razdan, making their relationship public through a social media announcement on Saturday.

Abdullah shared a photograph with Razdan on Instagram, revealing that the wedding had taken place a day earlier. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “A new journey began yesterday”, while tagging Razdan in the post.

The announcement has drawn attention as it comes just months after the Supreme Court cleared the way for Abdullah's divorce from his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah.

Supreme Court Agreed To Grant Divorce In July 2026

The wedding announcement follows a significant legal development in Abdullah's personal life. On July 31, 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to dissolve his marriage with Payal Abdullah after both parties expressed their willingness to separate through mutual consent.

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The former couple also informed the court that they had reached an understanding to settle their outstanding disputes and withdraw the legal proceedings initiated against each other.

The matter had reached the apex court after Omar Abdullah challenged a Delhi High Court order that had earlier rejected his divorce plea.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing both parties, told the court that they had resolved their differences. The couple subsequently sought the dissolution of their marriage through mutual consent by invoking Article 142 of the Constitution.

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Omar Abdullah And Payal Abdullah's Marriage

Omar Abdullah married Payal Abdullah in 1994. The two reportedly met while working at The Oberoi hotel in Delhi before deciding to get married.

They have two sons, Zahir and Zamir. However, their relationship eventually became strained, with the couple living separately since 2009.

Omar Abdullah publicly announced their separation in 2011. Their divorce proceedings continued for several years, with the Supreme Court previously taking note of the prolonged period during which they had been living apart.

With his latest Instagram announcement, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has now shared news of a new beginning with journalist Nidhi Razdan.