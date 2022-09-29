J&K: Another blast in parked bus in Udhampur, 2nd within 8 hours, no injuries reported

J&K: Another blast in parked bus in Udhampur, 2nd within 8 hours | ANI

Another blast hit a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Wednesday night. This is the second blast in the last eight hours in the district. The second blast occurred at 10:45 pm in a bus at Domail chowk.

Earlier, two people were injured after a blast occurred in an empty bus parked at a petrol pump in Udhampur at night on September 28.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in the Udhampur district. Other vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the blast. The injured were shifted to Udhampur District Hospital. Police and security personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident. An investigation is underway.

#WATCH | J&K: Investigation underway by Army Bomb Disposal Squad & dog squad at the bus stand in Udhampur.



Two blasts occurred within 8 hours in Udhampur; two people got injured in the first blast and are now out of danger, no injury in 2nd blast, says DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range pic.twitter.com/DuCnMngqZq — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

"The blast occurred around 10:30 pm. Two people have been injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage. The reason for the blast is still not known. We are investigating the matter," said Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range.

Further details are awaited.

Army Bomb Disposal Squad, as well as officers & dog squad, have reached the bus stand in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir, where the second blast occurred. pic.twitter.com/rMCGRrVMYd — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022