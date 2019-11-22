Restrictions were imposed to prevent threats from 3 terror groups: J&K administration to SC

The newly formed UT administration calls allegations of stripping millions of people from Jammu and Kashmir of their rights after the abrogation of article 370, as an ill-informed and motivated campaign, says the people were instead granted with the people several rights after 70 years.

The J&k administration through solicitor general Tushar Mehta answered questions from the bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy Reddy and B R Gavai. The administration claims that the restoration of normalcy in the valley was never a problem, essential services like healthcare, schools and colleges, communication and public transport were running all along and most citizens were happy. “Only a minuscule population finds the return of normalcy disturbing,” Mehta said.

Mehta was asked by Ramana to answer the petitioners over a complete shutdown in the valley. Mehta in response provided information in a tabular about the how restrictions were imposed depending on law and order situation in each police district and explained these were relaxed as and when the situation improved. He also said that all landline telephone services were restarted on September 4.

Mehta claimed that no life was lost in the valley because of the restrictions that came after the abrogation. He said that the restrictions were imposed to prevent threats from foreign terrorists, local militants and separatist groups.

Defending the government’s move, Mehta added saying the abrogation which led the states to formally become a part of India, were previously denied of several rights of women, children, weaker sections and senior citizens. The abrogation now allows all people to avail the benefits of the schemes.