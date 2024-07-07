J&K: 5 Terrorists & 2 Soldiers Killed In 2 Ongoing Encounters In Kulgam

Srinagar: Five terrorists and two soldiers were killed in the two ongoing encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

About The Terrorists & Soldiers Killed In The 2 Encounters

Officials said that four terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen, including one commander of the outfit, were killed in the gunfight with the security forces in Chanigam village of Kulgam district's Frisal area.

"The operation is still going on in Chanigam village. One body of the terrorist has been spotted in Mudergam village of Kulgam district. Two army soldiers identified as Para commando, Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, was martyred in Modergam while Havaldar Raj Kumar of 1 Rashtriya Rifles was martyred in the ongoing encounter at Chanigam village in Frisal area," officials said.

"Drones and other surveillance equipment are in place at both the encounter sites," the officials further said.

Both encounters broke out on Saturday when security forces started CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) in the Mudergam and Chanigam villages following information about the presence of terrorists hiding in these two villages nearly 12 km apart from each other in the district.