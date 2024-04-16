J&K: 4 Dead, Several Missing After Boat Capsizes In Srinagar's Jhelum River, Rescue Ops Underway; Visuals Surface |

J&K: In a tragic incident that has come to light from Srinagar, four individuals drowned when a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, said a PTI report quoting officials. The incident occurred in the Gandbal Nowgam area and there are reports of several others missing. According to reports, the boat was carrying over 20 people, mostly children, when it overturned.

#WATCH | J&K: A boat capsized in River Jhelum at Gandbal. SDRF team deployed. More details awaited: Disaster Management, J&K pic.twitter.com/hOAKvNCYtT — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Rescue Ops Underway

In response, a rescue operation was swiftly initiated, with the deployment of the State Disaster Response Force team. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet showing SDRF teams engaged in rescue operations. The relief officials can be seen being busy in search operations in the river using rescue boats. As of now, authorities have recovered four bodies from the river, but the search continues for those still unaccounted for.

#WATCH | J&K: Search and rescue operation underway after a boat capsized in River Jhelum at Gandbal, Srinagar



More details awaited. https://t.co/WDU0ggiMA4 pic.twitter.com/67QKjm0WoJ — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Incessant Rains Caused Water Level To Rise In Jhelum

The situation was worsened by heavy rainfall in the region over recent days, causing water levels in various bodies of water, including the Jhelum river, to rise. This increase in water levels heightened the risk of accidents such as boat capsizing.

Landslides Reported In The Region

Additionally, landslides triggered by the heavy rains have led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a vital artery connecting the valley with the rest of the country. The closure was enforced due to safety concerns, with the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police advising people to refrain from travelling on the affected route until further notice. "NH-44 blocked due to Heavy landslide at Kishtwari Pather. People are advised to avoid journey," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said in an update.