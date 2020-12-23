J&K: 3 CRPF jawans wounded in grenade attack at Ganderbal, rushed to local hospital

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were reported to have been wounded on Wednesday after a grenade attack by suspected militants at the Ganderbal area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
Khalil Poswal, the SSP of Ganderbal in J&K said that the CRPF party was patrolling the Duderhama region in Ganderbal when they were met with grenades lobbed by the militants.
The injured jawans have been rushed to a local hospital for urgent medical care.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
