J&K: 3 CRPF jawans wounded in grenade attack at Ganderbal, rushed to local hospital

The injured jawans have been rushed to a local hospital for urgent medical care.

Khalil Poswal (L), the SSP of Ganderbal in J&K said that the CRPF party was patrolling the Duderhama region in Ganderbal when they were met with grenades lobbed by the militants.
Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were reported to have been wounded on Wednesday after a grenade attack by suspected militants at the Ganderbal area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Khalil Poswal, the SSP of Ganderbal in J&K said that the CRPF party was patrolling the Duderhama region in Ganderbal when they were met with grenades lobbed by the militants.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

