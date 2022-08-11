J&K: 2 Terrorists planning suicide attack on Army camp in Rajouri killed, 3 soldiers martyred

ANI

In J&K's Pargal area, a terrorist attack on the Indian Army camp in Rajouri was foiled on Wednesday evening after the security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter.

As per the 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp located at Pargal, the town at a distance of over 6 km from the Darhal police station.

Reportedly, the security forces deployed in the area retaliated and an encounter broke out with terrorists. More parties were dispatched for the location and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

Five jawans were injured in the encounter. The army official confirmed that three jawans were martyred in the encounter and the search operation is underway. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

"One Officer is also among the injured Army personnel in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment. 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised," the Indian Army officials told ANI.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu Zone told ANI, "Someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, 6 km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists killed, two Army personnel got injured."

